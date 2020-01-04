JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Health officials in Indiana say a patient in Clark County has died from COVID-19. It's the first death for the county and the 66th for the state.

The person died Tuesday and was being treated at Clark Memorial Health. The hospital confirms the patient was 57 years old who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and had other underlying medical issues.

To date, 2,565 Hoosiers across 83 counties have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, according to the Indiana health officials.

RELATED: Real-time updates in Indiana: 16 more deaths, 406 new COVID-19 cases reported

Medical staff is urging everyone to do the following: if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same coronavirus that causes the common cold.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Other stories

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: 'There's nothing that can replicate Indiana basketball.' High school coaches make instructional videos

RELATED: Commercial sanitation business booms in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Indiana officials say ICU beds being added for virus cases

RELATED: Indiana State Police enforcing stay-at-home order