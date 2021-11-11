More than 100 Indiana breweries taking part in 'Winterfest 2022' at State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Save the date for Feb. 12, 2022.
More than 100 Indiana breweries will be at the West Pavilion of the Indiana State Fairgrounds for "Winterfest 2022," featuring more than 400 beers.
Tickets will go on sale soon, including a limited number of VIP tickets.
Click here for more information on the Brewers of Indiana Guild.
