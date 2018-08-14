ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) - Authorities in southern Indiana are investigating allegations that animal shelter employees were freezing kittens to death as a form of euthanasia.
Bridget Woodson tells the Courier & Press that she quit working at the Spencer County Animal Shelter and spoke to authorities after the animal control officer asked her twice to put injured but still-alive kittens in a plastic bag and then into a freezer to kill them.
The officer didn't answer messages requesting comment. Shelter officials declined to comment to WFIE-TV .
Law enforcement officials say the Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation on the case, which has been turned over to prosecutors due to a potential conflict of interest.
The American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals says that "slow chilling or freezing of unanesthetized animals" is an unacceptable form of euthanasia.