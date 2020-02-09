Indiana printing operation to close, costing 300 jobs

Layoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1. A company official said in the filing that the plant will close permanently on Dec. 23.

KENDALLVILLE, Indiana — A northeastern Indiana printing operation will close by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs.

Chicago-based LSC Communications US company said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development one of its two plants in Kendallville will close.

The compay said it's because of “continued deterioration of market conditions.”

The Journal Gazette reports layoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1. A company official said in the filing that the plant will close permanently on Dec. 23.

LSC’s other Kendallville plant will not be affected by the closure.