x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Indiana printing operation to close, costing 300 jobs

Layoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1. A company official said in the filing that the plant will close permanently on Dec. 23.

KENDALLVILLE, Indiana — A northeastern Indiana printing operation will close by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs.

Chicago-based LSC Communications US company said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development one of its two plants in Kendallville will close. 

The compay said it's because of “continued deterioration of market conditions.” 

The Journal Gazette reports layoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1. A company official said in the filing that the plant will close permanently on Dec. 23. 

LSC’s other Kendallville plant will not be affected by the closure. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  