No foul play suspected after man found dead behind Louisville elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was found dead behind a Louisville elementary school Tuesday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a body was found behind Indian Trail Elementary on E. Indian Trail just before 6 a.m.
Information about the man's identity has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation, but Mitchell said they do not suspect foul play.
