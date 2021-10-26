No foul play suspected after man found dead behind Louisville elementary school

Louisville Metro Police said a man was found dead behind Indiana Trail Elementary School before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was found dead behind a Louisville elementary school Tuesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a body was found behind Indian Trail Elementary on E. Indian Trail just before 6 a.m.

Information about the man's identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation, but Mitchell said they do not suspect foul play.

