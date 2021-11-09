Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indian Trail

Louisville police said the woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit by a light blue or gray vehicle around 12:45 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

In a release, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a woman walking down the middle of the road in the 4700 block of Indian Trail near Unseld Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 15 minutes later, Smiley said a light blue or gray vehicle hit the woman and drove away. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Smiley did not say whether police were looking for the driver or if he or she would face any charges.

