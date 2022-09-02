Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

The number of people who registered as "other" in July grew at more than double the rate of those registering as either Republican or Democrat, officials say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

The number of people who registered as "other" in July grew at more than double the rate of those registering as either Republican or Democrat, Adams said in a statement.

Although the number of registered Republicans overtook Democrats earlier this year, Adams said the latest numbers show that "any candidate for statewide office needs to not just hold the base, but also reach out to others."

Overall voter registration increased by 5,995 in July. Republicans added 3,118 for a .19% increase, Democrats lost 2,726 for a .17% decrease and other registration increased by 1,807 for a .52% increase, he said.

Kentucky residents registered as other make up a total of 9.7 percent of the electorate, with 347,481 people.

