'A little peace of mind': Increased LMPD presence along Bardstown Road starts Wednesday night

One longtime Highlands business owner says he's continued to invest in his own security efforts to keep employees and customers safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police confirmed they'll start enhancing their presence along four major local roads Wednesday night.

An LMPD spokesperson says they're planning on "stepping up patrols in the targeted area" for several weeks, which includes Bardstown Road. The initiative, led by two Metro Councilmembers, increases enforcement to make areas around late-night bars safer.

The Back Door, owned by John Dant for 38 years, is one of the businesses hoping to benefit from more officers in the area.

"The more they have out, the better off we are," Dant said. "It makes the citizens feel more safe. For those who are afraid to go out, it's a little peace of mind."

The longtime Highlands dive bar has been a popular late-night spot for years. Dant said in that time he's continued to invest in his own security efforts to keep employees and customers safe -- especially amid recent shootings in the bar district.

"From 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., we used to be the busiest -- it used to be the best time, you know," Dant said.

Dant acknowledged that persistent violent crime is a challenge for businesses, especially later at night, to convince customers to come out after a certain time.

"You used to go out in the school yard and just fight it out, one on one. And then now, they just get a gun out and shoot them," he said. "It's not the bars, it's the people. They have no value for life anymore, [and] it's pretty damn scary."

Dant has a high-tech surveillance system surrounding his bar, with 16 cameras inside and two on the outside, capturing much of the Mid City Mall parking lot. They're the cameras he says Metro Police often use as a reference.

"There was a shooting over here several weeks ago. [Police] used that video to see it go down. It was a meeting place," Dant said.

Dant recently rolled back their closing time from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m., citing a reduced demand from customers during that time.

It comes as city officials have rolled out a zero-tolerance noise policy, with Mayor Craig Greenberg even suggesting all bars consider closing by 2 a.m. to reduce the chance for a violent outbreak.

It's a push Dant doesn't agree with.

"Several business that they're pinpointing, as far as the noise ordinance, those are the ones they need to concentrate on -- not the ones that are abiding by the law," he said.

WHAS11 also asked LMPD where these extra officers will come from, given the staffing shortage. An LMPD spokesperson said the patrols will be covered by officers already working in that division that night, and others on overtime.

