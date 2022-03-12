Incarcerated person dies after found unresponsive at Metro Corrections

The officer and Metro Corrections medical staff tried life-saving efforts before EMS was called and the incarcerated person was transported to University Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incarcerated person who was at Louisville Metro Corrections died Saturday morning, according to LMDC. Assistant Director Steve Durham said an officer responded to a medical emergency around 11:15 a.m. and found the person unresponsive.

The officer and medical staff tried life-saving efforts before EMS arrived. The person was transported to University Hospital where they later died.

No cause of death or the person's identity has been released.

This is the 7th death at LMDC since November.

On Friday, two detainees received life-saving medical attention after allegedly ingesting fentanyl prior to booking at Metro Corrections.

Council members recently voted yes on a "no-confidence" resolution related to LMDC Leadership. They also voted to initiate an independent investigation into the jail amid the recent string of deaths.

Mayor Greg Fischer is the only person who can remove the director from the position.

