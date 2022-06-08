Inaugural Louisville Pride 5K coming to Cherokee Park

It's the first year for the run in the Highlands, benefitting the Louisville Pride Foundation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizers of the Louisville Pride 5K are preparing for the event's first year.

The run/walk is set for Sunday, June 12 in Cherokee Park, starting and ending at Hogan's Fountain Pavilion.

It's for all ages and disabilities, it's family-friendly, and all funds will benefit the Louisville Pride Foundation.

One of the organizers, Michael Clemons, owner of Louisville Running Company, explained the connection between the 5K and Pride Month.

"One thing that's super important for the LGBT+ community is the power of exercise and the power of movement," Clemons said. "It's just a way to get out there and be one with nature and to be in yourself and to kind of find community in others."

For $30, participants will receive a t-shirt, a medal, and two tickets to Louisville City FC's Pride Night, which is on June 18 against Orange County SC. After the match, game-goers can show their ticket for free entry to Play Dance Bar for official Pride Night after-parties, according to LouCity.

You can sign up for the Louisville Pride 5K here.

Registration prices will increase after June 9. A virtual run option is also available.

