Beshear: Kentuckians can begin scheduling in-person unemployment help on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians waiting on their unemployment will soon be able to get some in-person help.

In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear said in-person services will open Apr. 15 at more than a dozen regional career centers including in Louisville and Elizabethtown.

Kentuckians can begin scheduling Monday through Friday appointments starting Apr. 7 at 1 p.m. by visiting http://kcc.ky.gov.

Officials said openings will be for appointments for Apr. 15 through Apr. 30. On Apr. 19, they said appointments for May 3 will be available with additional times opening thereafter.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

Officials said they are working diligently to prepare for opening day.

Kentucky Career Center locations stopped providing in-person assistance to unemployment insurance claimants in fall 2017 under the previous administration, official said.

Here are the two area locations:

Elizabethtown – 233 Ring Road, Suite 100

Louisville – 600 West Cedar Street

If you happen to obtain an appointment officials are reminding you to bring a photo ID to enter the building and a mask must be worn at all times.