FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Monday that in-person absentee voting is now open statewide for Kentucky's Nov. 5 General Election. All counties are required to open in-person absentee voting no later than Friday, Oct. 18.

Eligible Kentuckians may vote by in-person absentee ballot prior to November 5, General Election Day.

To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:

• Out of the county on election day

• Advanced in age, disabled, or ill

• Military, their Dependents, or an Overseas Citizen

• Military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election

• Student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county

• Voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day

• Pregnant woman in third trimester

Voters should contact their county clerk for absentee voting hours. In-person absentee voting closes on November 4, the day before the General Election.

Eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot application from their county clerk in person or via telephone, fax, or email.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot with the county clerk is Oct. 29.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day. Individuals who do not qualify to vote by mail-in absentee ballot may still be eligible to vote early in person prior to Nov. 5, General Election Day.

Qualified military and overseas voters may use GoVoteKY.com to request and receive their blank absentee ballots.

Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is available at elect.ky.gov.

RELATED: TARC to offer fare-free service on Election Day

RELATED: Matt Bevin's approval rating rises, no longer least popular governor in US

RELATED: Bevin and Beshear tied in latest poll

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.