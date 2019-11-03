FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Senate Education Committee gave a green light to a bill that would require “In God We Trust” to be displayed in schools.

If it gets a final passage, the bill would require it to start being displayed in schools beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Supporters of the bill say the motto could be displayed in the form of a mounted plaque or student artwork.

Opponents argue the bill would send a thinly veiled message that only students who believe in God are welcomed at schools.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.