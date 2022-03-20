Sunday was the first time Officer Mangan had seen the firefighters since they took him to the hospital after he was shot in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan had a long-awaited reunion Sunday with the firefighters who saved his life after he was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 27.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were working at Station 3, which is in Fountain Square, when Mangan was critically injured in a shooting only about two blocks away from the fire station. The firefighters acted fast, taking Mangan to the hospital in a firetruck.

We are grateful to @IFD_NEWS Engine 3 who transported our officer, @ISPIndianapolis, @IndianapolisEMS, dispatchers, the staff at @EskenaziHealth, and others for their assistance and support tonight. https://t.co/5VbqPmVxnO — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 28, 2022

According to IMPD, the gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box. He may not speak, swallow, or breathe normally again.

Mangan was released from the hospital on March 11 and on Sunday he and his wife Emory had the opportunity to meet with and thank the firefighters from IFD Engine 3.

"Engine 3 was instrumental in the sequence of life-saving measures that ultimately saved Officer Mangan’s life and the long-awaited meeting was emotional for all," IFD said in a Facebook post.

GALLERY: IMPD officer meets firefighters who saved his life 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Officer Mangan and Emory invited the firefighters to their home for baked banana bread, coffee and conversation.

"Over coffee and banana bread lots of questions were asked and answered— giving both sides some much-needed closure," IFD said.

Mangan led the group in prayer and then headed outside to get an up-close view of the engine that transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

IFD said Mangan told the crew that he’d never been to a firehouse before and plans on making a visit to IFD Station 3 in Fountain Square at a later date.

Mangan also wrote a message to his IMPD family that the department shared on its Facebook page Monday morning.

He expressed gratitude for the send off when he left the hospital, and described first-hand some of the effects of his injuries from the shooting.

"Firstly, I am unable to cry audibly," he wrote. "Instead, tears stream my face and my throat swells causing me to choke and it feels hard to breath. Secondly, I can only see clearly 1 foot in front of me."