INDIANAPOLIS — The baby who was the subject of an overnight AMBER Alert in Indianapolis has been located.
IMPD Missing Persons detectives were looking for 6-month-old Malia Halfacre. She was reported missing after police responded to the scene of a homicide in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
An AMBER Alert issued at 3 a.m. Sunday said she was was possibly with an adult male traveling in a 2012 black Chevy Impala with Indiana In God We Trust Plate CJA272.
Police believe Malia may be in danger and need to check her welfare.
If you have information on the man or the car, call 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).