x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local

6-month-old Indiana girl who went missing during homicide investigation has been located

An AMBER Alert for Malia Halfacre has been canceled, but the man suspected of taking her is still at large.
Credit: IMPD
6-month-old Malia Halfacre.

INDIANAPOLIS — The baby who was the subject of an overnight AMBER Alert in Indianapolis has been located.

IMPD Missing Persons detectives were looking for 6-month-old Malia Halfacre. She was reported missing after police responded to the scene of a homicide in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

An AMBER Alert issued at 3 a.m. Sunday said she was was possibly with an adult male traveling in a 2012 black Chevy Impala with Indiana In God We Trust Plate CJA272. 

RELATED: Deadly shooting involving multiple victims on the near east side

Police believe Malia may be in danger and need to check her welfare.

If you have information on the man or the car, call 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).