An AMBER Alert for Malia Halfacre has been canceled, but the man suspected of taking her is still at large.

INDIANAPOLIS — The baby who was the subject of an overnight AMBER Alert in Indianapolis has been located.

IMPD Missing Persons detectives were looking for 6-month-old Malia Halfacre. She was reported missing after police responded to the scene of a homicide in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

An AMBER Alert issued at 3 a.m. Sunday said she was was possibly with an adult male traveling in a 2012 black Chevy Impala with Indiana In God We Trust Plate CJA272.

Police believe Malia may be in danger and need to check her welfare.