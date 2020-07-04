LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Monday’s daily briefing, Mayor Fischer announced 44 members of Louisville Metro Police, Louisville Fire, Metro EMS, Emergency Management and the coroner’s office are now off duty because of COVID-19.

Four of them – three Metro Police officers and one corrections worker are in self-isolation after testing positive.

Twenty-two are quarantined because they were exposed to someone who tested positive and 18 are screened off, meaning they have symptoms but don’t have test results yet.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Kentucky to use cabins in state parks as quarantine sites for first responders, healthcare workers

Louisville mayor encourages blood donation during COVID-19 pandemic

Paramedics in rural Kentucky say new, needed protocol is slowing them down

Real-time updates | Gov. Andy Beshear says state reaches more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

'Stay positive' | Louisville fashion blogger's tips for staying busy while social distancing

What's causing the discrepancies in COVID-19 case numbers?

Defiant pastor holds in-person church services despite Kentucky governor's executive order