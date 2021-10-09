Louisville firefighters share how 9/11 impacted their careers

Whether recently out of the military, or inspired to join, a call to community service for many of our firefighters started before their careers with LFD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many of us remember where we were on 9/11, but not all of us were inspired to choose a career because of what happened that Tuesday morning, 20 years ago.

Captain Brian O'Neill recently left his career in military and had just graduated from fire academy in Louisville. He'd been on the streets as a firefighter less than two months.

Firefighter Andrew Tompkins was in 8th grade, attending a funeral for a classmate's father. He wasn't sure at that time where his career would take him, but eventually joined the military, later becoming a firefighter.

Firefighter Paul Morelos was in school, a sophomore at the time. A member of a military family, he realized at that time the career in military he'd always planned on would become a war.

Captain Donny Sorg was a college student who knew he would serve in the military and eventually serve his community as well.

In the video player above, you'll hear them describe that morning in their own words, and hear how it shaped their careers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.