SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Several people are recovering after a police chase on interstate 65 in southern Indiana that involved three juveniles from Illinois and a stolen car.

The kids were weaving in and out of traffic and speeding in Jennings and Scott counties yesterday afternoon and would not stop when officers tried to pull them over.

The chase reached speeds near 140 miles an hour. Stop sticks couldn't even stop them, but they ended up crashing into a semi-truck and another car before coming to a stop in Scott County.

Two of them tried to run away but were quickly caught. The third had to be cut out of the car and is in University Hospital with serious injuries.

Neither of the other drivers were seriously hurt.

