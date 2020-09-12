INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department put out a stern warning on social media after a woman was found hitching a ride on the back of one of their fire engines.
IFD says that while the fire engine was stopped at a light, the crew was alerted by another driver that a woman jumped on the back of their truck and was using it for her own personal transportation.
The crew was completely unaware that the woman was on the back of the engine so they stopped and "kindly asked her to vacate." IFD officials say the woman was "less than kind with her remarks."
"This could have resulted in critical or fatal injury to this woman, had the engine come to a rapid stop or been dispatched on a run and elevated to emergent status. The woman could have easily fallen off - again resulting in critical or fatal injury. THIS IS NOT OK," IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a release.