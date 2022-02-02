'Stay home and play some board games.' Kentuckians warned ahead of incoming winter weather to put safety first

"I like ice for inflammation and margaritas, not for ice storms, they're not good," said John Gordon with the National Weather Service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and other Louisville public officials are warning people to stay home to keep roads safe and allow people to work ahead of the incoming winter storm.

John Gordon with the National Weather Service said the best-case scenario is Louisville gets sleet, the worst case is more ice.

"I like ice for inflammation and margaritas, not for ice storms, they're not good," said Gordon.

Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said to cut pool noodles the size of your car's windshield wipers to protect them from the upcoming storm. You can also lift the windshield wipers up and put cardboard or a blanket under them to prevent them from icing over if you can't park in a garage or carport.

Natasha Collins, director of media relations at LG&E, added that it's important to keep an emergency kit inside your car in case you get stuck.

She also said Public Works will be working 12-hour shifts and to be patient as they work to clear the roads.

Louisville Division of Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper said carbon monoxide deaths increase after natural disasters. He said this is because people may incorrectly use alternative heat sources like ovens and generators.

Fischer also had other updates including:

Louisville Metro Animal Services will be closed Thursday.

Churchill Downs COVID-19 testing site will be closed Thursday. The University of Louisville COVID-19 testing site will close at noon Thursday and have a delayed opening on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police will only be responding to crashes resulting in injury or a road block.

For those that need to drive

