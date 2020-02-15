LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-64 Eastbound is back open after a seven-car crash around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Metrosafe says people were hurt but they don't have any more info at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
RELATED: One dead after crash on Bank Street
RELATED: 'I think God put me where I needed to be' | Driver tries to save lives in crash that killed Louisville moms, daughters
RELATED: 2 women, 2 young girls from Louisville killed in crash on I-64 near St. Louis
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.