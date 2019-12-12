LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On May 21, 2019, 27-year-old Corey Johnson was at home with his son and mother when someone found their way into his apartment and shot and killed him.

His apartment sits on 18th St. and Main St and Monique Johnson, Corey's sister, still has vivid memories of the day it happened. She received a phone call from their mother that still haunts her.

"She said get here now, I said okay, what's wrong, then I heard her scream his name," said Johnson. "It's the worst kind of panic ever. Your heart is just beating non-stop."



Monique rushed to her brother's home where she was met with police lights and crime tape, the clearest sign that tragedy had hit this family.



"He didn't make it to the hospital. I had to watch my brother carried out in a body bag. He didn't make it out. No, he didn't make it out alive," Johnson said.



Johnson's mother was in the house that night and Monique tried to gather if she had seen what had happened but being sick, she was in the other room. What's worse, is that Johnson's five-year-old son was in the room with his father and witnessed what happened, Monique went to him instead.



"What happened to Corey that night? All he could tell me was 'the man shot him.' I don't know who that man is. He said, 'the man shot him, and now he's in Heaven,'" Johnson said.



This is still an open investigation so police are not confirming many details

But she was told there was no forcible entry. It's likely he knew the person that killed him after all, he let him inside. Whoever it is shot him and took off.



"When he came out the door he went to the right and there was an alley, and he hit that alley and that's the last they had," Johnson said.



Johnson doesn't know why anyone would want to hurt her brother



"I've not known him to have any enemies," Johnson said.



Monique holds onto hope that Corey Jr.'s memories of his father will be pure.

And that the person who took that innocence away, will be prosecuted.



"I just want justice for him. I want the person that did this to be put away. I want to start to heal but I can't, because I know the person that did this is out there," Johnson said.

If you have a tip about what happened to Corey that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Crime Stoppers:

'I still hear the screams...': Family mourns loss more than two years later

'This guy just vanished': Bardstown man still in search of answers after 2018 burglary

'I was numb': Nearly four years later, mother opens up on son's murder

'I have more bad days than I do good days': Mother searches for clues in son's murder

Derby Day Murder: Nearly six months later, family still seeking answers

'You are the eyes and ears of the community': Crime Stoppers relies on tips to solve cold cases