OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. —

I-71 in Oldham County is reopened after a crash involving two semitrailers.

Officials say the incident happened near the 19-mile marker just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say there were no injuries.

Lanes were closed for a short time while the scene was cleared.

