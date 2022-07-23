Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-71 in Oldham County

According to Oldham County Dispatch, happened in the northbound lanes near the 13-mile marker around the rest stop area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

According to Oldham County Dispatch, happened in the northbound lanes near the 13-mile marker around the rest stop area.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured in the crash.

Crews are urging motorists to use alternate routes including Highways 22, 42 or 146.

I-71 North is expected to be closed for up to four hours while the crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Other stories on WHAS11.com