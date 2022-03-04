Two lanes of I-65S closed near Kennedy Bridge for emergency repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the two left lanes are expected to be closed until at least noon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two lanes of I-65S near downtown Louisville will be closed for several hours as crews make emergency repairs Friday morning.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a coil of steel fell off of a truck and rolled down the interstate, causing damage to the road.

The two left lanes are closed where vehicles enter Kentucky from the Kennedy Bridge, near mile marker 136. KYTC said the lanes are expected to be closed until noon, or until the repairs are complete.

Drivers can take a detour through Jefferson Street and are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

