LMPD: Man dies after apparent hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death after a hit-and-run on I-64.
According to police, officers responded to the area of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
In their initial investigation, police said the man was a victim of an apparent hit-and-run. They do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man.
One lane of I-64 eastbound remains closed while the investigation continues.
If you may have been in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call police using their Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.
