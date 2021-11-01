1 dead after crash on I-71 at I-265

North and southbound ramps of the Gene Snyder will be closed at I-71 for several hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one southbound lane is open after a fatal crash at the intersection of I-71 and I-265, Louisville police announced.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a crash on I-71 South. Police found that a vehicle was slowing on I-71 South near the Gene Snyder when it was rear-ended by pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and passenger in the pickup truck were uninjured. LMPD said it is investigating, and the northbound and southbound ramps of the Gene Snyder will be closed for several hours.

