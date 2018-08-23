LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — One person has died after a crash on the Watterson Expressway late Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on I-264E at Bardstown Road when a semi-gas tanker attempted to merge into the right lane of traffic. While changing lanes the tanker struck the rear end of a Mazda Miata that was also traveling eastbound, causing the Mazda to spin into traffic and collide with another vehicle. The Mazda eventually came to rest underneath the tanker.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. The identity of the driver is unknown and the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

The has been cleared and is open.

