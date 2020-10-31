Person riding moped killed in crash on I-264

The crash happened on I-264W near Third Street late Friday night, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person riding a moped was killed in a crash Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said a person was traveling westbound on I-264 near Third Street around 11 p.m. when they crossed into the path of a car heading in the same direction.

The car rear-ended the moped, causing the person driving the moped to fall off. Then, another vehicle traveling westbound hit the person.

The driver of the moped died at the scene. Police said the person was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

The two vehicles involved remained at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

