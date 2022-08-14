Louisville Police investigate fatal collision on I-264

Police say when officers arrived, one car was already engulfed in flames. The driver of the car died on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, around 4 a.m., officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a vehicle collision on I-264 east near Breckenridge Lane.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say when they arrived, one of the cars was engulfed in flames. The driver inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity has not been released at this time.

The other driver's condition is unknown.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes of I-264 east between Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane are closed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

