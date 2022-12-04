'We jumped at the opportunity': Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee donates 500 hams to Dare to Care

Ahead of the grocers plans to open up Kentucky's first location in Fern Creek, they are making their mark by giving back to needy families ahead of Easter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new retailer with plans to set up shop in Fern Creek is helping hungry Louisville families in time for Easter.

Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee has donated 500 hams to Dare to Care.

They say giving back to the community has been their mission since 2015 when they started the holiday ham giveaway.

"Even though we're not in Louisville Metro yet, we are soon to be building a store and we jumped at the opportunity to be able to help out families in need during this holiday season," Ryan Roberts, senior vice president of operations, said.

So far, Hy-Vee has donated 25,000 hams across the country.

Their new Louisville location, and also the first for Kentucky, is being built on Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Construction on the 150,000-square foot facility is scheduled to begin later this year with it opening in summer 2023.

