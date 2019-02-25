LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville husband and wife just earned $3 million off the Kentucky Lottery's first $30 scratch-off called Break Fort Knox.

The couple, who are choosing to stay anonymous, said at first they thought they won $30,000 but they started jumping up and down and crying in their car when they realized there were more zeroes.

“My husband scratched off the first two numbers of the prize amount and handed the ticket to me,” she said. “I looked at it and was like, ‘Yay, we won $30,000!’ But then I scratched off the rest and saw more zeroes. I started jumping up and down in the car,” she said.

The husband and wife said this is a blessing.

“It was so surreal to wake up this morning a millionaire,” she told lottery officials. “Today is the day our lives change forever.”

The couple chose to take the cash option amount of $2,244,000. After taxes, they received a check for $1,593,240. They plan to invest the winnings but also plan on taking their kids on vacation and starting a fund for college.

Murphy USA, the store that sold the ticket to the winners, will receive a bonus of $22,400 for selling the winning ticket.

Three other $3 million top prizes remain in the game.

The Break Fort Knox scratch off just went on sale on Feb. 22. It is Kentucky’s first $30 scratch-off.

