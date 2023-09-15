'She will never be forgotten' | Husband of southern Indiana paramedic who died during childbirth posts emotional photo of baby

Devonnia Tscheulin, deputy EMS director, passed away last month after giving birth to her son, Maverick.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a month since a southern Indiana paramedic died after giving birth to her son, but her family is keeping her memory alive.

Devonnia Tscheulin was the Scott County deputy EMS chief. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Maverick, on Aug. 14.

However, Devonnia suffered complications from childbirth and was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. She passed away the next day.

On Friday, her husband and father of Maverick - Maj. Michael Tscheulin - of the Monroe Township Fire Department, posted a photo to Facebook of their baby wrapped in his mother's jacket.

"One month ago today we lost Devonnia, my kids lost their mother, I lost a wife, her parents lost a daughter, her brothers [lost] a sister," Michael said in a Facebook post. "The world lost an amazing woman and servant. She will never be forgotten. The pain and heartbreak has been a strain on a community's heart and soul. But as she would say, 'Suck it up, Cupcakes.'

"We love and miss you and it's not getting any easier. Just know that you made three beautiful babies and you left a legacy behind that people are still trying to grasp how big it was."

The couple had two other children together.

Indiana State Police shut down the interstate while Devonnia's body was escorted back to Scottsburg. The community held a vigil for Devonnia after her death. More than a dozen candles and flowers were lit along a Scott County EMS SUV outside the courthouse that night.

Co-workers said her devotion to the community and the role she carried throughout Scott County spoke volumes.

“Anytime we were on the road we were jamming out to music; she loved music, she loved listening to music, she loved to hear me sing, and we just sing all the way back from whether it was Louisville, whether it was Clark County, it didn’t matter we just had the time of our lives,” said Daniel Dicken, captain at Scott County EMS.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe has been set up.