Louisville community members help to send aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Help is on the way for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

Samantha Fowler is one of many who are headed to New Orleans and told WHAS11 news she and a friend are heading there Tuesday.

"I would hope that anyone that would want to help anyone that's in need, if you're able and we're able so we're gonna do it," Fowler said. "My good friend and I have been watching the news and we just want to do something to help the people of New Orleans and we're gonna take medical supplies and other things to help the people that are affected by Hurricane Ida."

Fowler said she’s looking to take items like water bottles, tarps, home repair items, non-perishable food, baby supplies and personal protection equipment.

Many of those items can be dropped off at JTown Hardware.

Owner Bradley Carson said when Fowler reached out to them, they immediately set up a drop-off location for anyone to donate.

"We know. We've had snow storms and tornadoes and so we know what it’s like there. And anytime we can help out brothers and sisters, it's the right thing to do always," he said.

Other companies like LG&E are sending down over 80-line technicians to help the electric utility base in central Louisiana and on Wednesday, Kentucky Baptist convention will send crews to help with recovery efforts.

"We have a communication's team that's leaving to solve cell towers while communication is down," Ron Crow, Disaster Relief Director, said.

Here’s how you can help:

Click here to donate to Kentucky Baptist or you can also help by sending Samantha Fowler an email at Samantha.fowler@forefrontderm.com.

