'We're going to do something': Louisville Cuban community worried for loved ones' safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lousiville's Cuban community is worried for their loved ones after Hurricane Ian ripped through Cuba's western tip Tuesday morning.

Cuba native Ruben Plascencia said many of his family members also lost their homes, Including his parents.

"I have family without roofs, family without electricity, and family without food," he said.

Plascencia shared pictures of the storm damage in Cuba. He said the Category 3 hurricane hit his hometown, Pinar del Río especially hard.

"Cuba is struggling nowadays without hurricane, and this hurricane is multiplying by 10 the Cuban struggle," he said.

Ruben moved to Louisville 12 years ago and is now the general manager at La Bodeguita De Mima Cuban Restaurant and Rum Bar. The restaurant has collected donations for Cuba over the years.

Ruben said employees plan to do it again once they know what locals need.

"We're waiting to see what they need. What they're struggling with the most. We're going to do something," he said. "I'm sure my employees, we always have programs so whoever wants to donate, they can donate. They know the money is going to good hands and we will do something for sure."

Ruben is asking everyone to keep Cuba in their prayers.

