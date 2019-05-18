LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The unofficial start of summer is just under two weeks away and Saturday marked opening day at Hurricane Bay.

Families were ready to enjoy Kentucky Kingdom’s water park as gates opened at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Bay is the go to when amusement park fans want to enjoy the wave pool and lazy river or just to take a break from the rest of the park when temperatures soar.

“We could not have planned it any better. We are so happy to have the water open. It’s hot out there – come cool off in the water park and maybe come take a ride on the Kentucky Flyer while you’re here,” Adam Birkner said.

Officials say the Deluge and Rapids River Ride will open on May 25.

Kentucky Kingdom will be open daily on May 27.

