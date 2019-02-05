LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shining a light on a lesser-known period of Hunter S. Thompson's life, Thursday at Churchill Downs is being called "Thurby Goes Gonzo" in honor of his famed article "The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved."

Thompson also wrote "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" in 1971 which catapulted him to international fame.

The Freak Power Exhibition at the Frazier Museum explores the fall of 1970 when he ran for sheriff of Aspen, Colorado. Curator of the exhibit, DJ Watkins says the exhibit aims to educate people on a period when Thompson was really serious about American politics and inspiring people to vote.

"This campaign was a pivotal point in his life and I think during which he created some of his most powerful works,” Watkins said.

The book “Freak Power” tells the story of Thompson's plan to become sheriff, take control of Aspen and transform it from a conservative mining town into a mecca for artists, rebels and activists.

You can visit the exhibit at the Frazier Museum now until September 2.