Authorities issue 'Operation Return Home' alert for missing 23-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in southwest Louisville.

Metro Police said Hunter Ceralde was last seen parking his car at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of Winstead Drive and walking south shortly after.

Ceralde’s family said he suffers from depression and they are concerned for his well-being. He is a diabetic and does not have his medication.

He is described as a Filipino American, about 6-feet tall, weighing 180-pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a small goatee.

Ceralde was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt saying River City Distribution, dark pants but no glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

