Annual Hungry Turkey 5K partners with WHAS Crusade for Children for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Thanksgiving runners and walkers of all ages decided to celebrate and support a local cause.

They met up for a tradition around the city called the Hungry Turkey 5K.

Around 2000 people participated in this annual event, which is now in its seventh year. The proceeds went to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

This is the first time the run has partnered with WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Kids Dash kicked things off followed by the race.

Folks ran down River Road and through Waterfront Park.

Participants could donate online or on-site.

The Hungry Turkey 5K has become a tradition for many families with folks coming from all parts of the country.

Thursday's male winner was Pedro Balestrini from Louisville, and the female winner was Colleen Campbell from Washington D.C.

