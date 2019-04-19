As hundreds of high school seniors walk across the stage next month, one student's family is fighting for him to be honored alongside his classmates.

Chandler Poppleton died after a car wreck on June 21, 2017. The 16-year-old was in a car with two other people when the vehicle ran off the road, flipping and throwing him out of the window.

The Shelby County High School student died before his senior year, missing homecoming dances and prom night, but his mother believed the school would celebrate him during one of the most important events of a student's journey: high school graduation.

Tina Poppleton-Richie said she was excited to attend what would have been her son's graduation, making t-shirts for the family to wear and celebrating Chandler's friends who have kept in touch through the years.

"I talk to a lot of his friends," Poppleton Richie said. "They call and check on me, and I call and check on the girl who was driving the car. I can't imagine what she is going through and even the other boy who was in there. We are all family around here."

When she found out the school was not going to honor her son, Poppleton Richie said she was devastated. She said school officials told her they would not recognize her son as he did not have the credits to graduate, saying it was a policy not to recognize those who have passed away.

Hoping to change the school's mind, family and friends started an online petition to save Poppleton a seat at graduation. Hundreds have signed, telling stories about Poppleton and how important honoring him is for the family.

