LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after the Swaminarayan Temple was vandalized with hateful messages, the community rallied together to show the temple and its members that hate has no place in Louisville.

Temple members discovered that someone had broken in and vandalized many parts of the Hindu place of worship Wednesday. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, LMPD said. Windows were broken, and messages like "Jesus is All Mighty" and more "repugnant messages of hate" were spray-painted across the temple.

During LMPD's press conference, Mayor Greg Fischer called on the community to help clean the temple on Saturday, showing temple members that the city does not support hate. Hundreds, including Attorney General Andy Beshear and Governor Matt Bevin, answered the call.

There were so many volunteers, there wasn't enough work to go around. Many volunteers ended up helping giving the temple a fresh coat of paint while the others covered the vandalism.

"You know, at the end of the day, there’s more common ground than there are differences. The differences maybe our skin color may be slightly different, our native tongue may be different," Rajesh Patel, temple attendee, said. "Outside of that, god is god. You can call god whatever you want to call him. At the end of the day, we have faith."

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for the vandalism, and while police cannot charge a suspect with a hate crime, the people at the temple say they hope he finds peace and understanding.

