LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- 12 friends, seven distilleries, 200 miles. Hundreds of runners from across the country will compete in the Bourbon Chase Friday, Oct. 12.

During the chase teams of 12 will run 200 miles in under 35 hours along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, running through the state's historic distilleries and small towns -- beginning at Jim Bean and ending in downtown Lexington Saturday.

Each teammate runs three times during the relay race, with vans picking up and dropping off runners along the way.

This year, the American Cancer Society, CASA and Bluegrass Hospice will benefit from the race.

The kickoff for the Bourbon Chase starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Louisville.

© 2018 WHAS-TV