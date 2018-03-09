Pendleton Co., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Animal rescue groups from across the country are on a farm in Pendleton County, Ky. working to find homes for more than 500 pigs.

One organization is calling the situation a serious case of animal hoarding.

Josh Carpenter-Costner works with Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary, one of several organizations- helping out on the property to find new homes for the pigs. He said the woman leasing the property took in 15 pigs several years ago.

Local authorities got involved after neighbors reported seeing the pigs roaming free and eating crops. Once the rescue organizations got to the property, they found many of the pigs were malnourished and several of them were pregnant.

"A lot of times they don't know where to go for help where to turn to for help or they actually look at the thing they're still doing good and don't see the fact that a lot of these animals are sick or dying,” Carpenter-Costner said.

The state said they will have to euthanize the pigs that do not get adopted.

The organizations said that they have about six weeks to adopt out all the pigs. If you're interested in adoption you can find out more information by going to pigadvocates.com.

