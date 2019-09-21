LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was 6:00 am when signs were held high and loud voices loud took over the Corvette Drive in Bowling Green. More than 400 workers expressing this strike was something they were expecting for some time, as more and more things were taken out of contracts each year.

"We just want good healthy working conditions and we want to bring the temps up to our pay," said Claude Preston, an employee on strike. "Everyone out here is out here for a reason. Both internally and for the solidarity of this membership."

Each striker chanting and cheering with their own team right by their side. Their own team that has accepted a week without a paycheck, until the $250 a week for strike pay kicks in. For Claude, it is his wife.

"I'm very proud of him, very proud. He puts in a lot of hours. It's hard to go without a paycheck but it's worth it in the long run," said Kristine Preston.

And as the sky got lighter, it became more evident people like Claude and Kristine lined the streets. Adriana Johnson and her husband Tim both work for GM but feel this is about more than just themselves.

"We're doing it for the whole community, for our kids, for our grandkids. I have the support of him and yes we both work for so we are both struggling but we are willing to make that sacrifice," Adriana said.

Tim explains this also affects jobs outside of the company. He says the statistics show for every one of them, six or seven jobs are created.

Further discussion about settlements and changes to contracts are expected to happen.

"We are not lazy, we work hard, we break our bodies to do this, this is our life and we're here for the big fight," Adriana said.

"No one wants to strike, but if you're going to strike you need to do it for the right reasons," Claude said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.