LOUISVILLE, Ky. — US Customs and Border Patrol Agents intercepted hundreds of fake driver’s licenses and identification cards.

CBP Chicago said via Twitter that the fraudulent ID’s were shipped and went through a Louisville mail facility.

The documents were turned over to agents for further investigation.

In total, the package contained 238 fake driver’s licenses and 536 blank card stocks.

No suspects have been named.

