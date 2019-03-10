LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blackjewel miners could receive over $5 million in back pay.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports company attorneys could provide pay for hundreds of former employees, but the deal must be approved by a federal bankruptcy court in West Virginia.

Federal officials believe they may come to an agreement as early as next week.

After miners found out the company was going belly up, they decided to step in front of a fully-loaded coal train in protest until they got paid money they were owed.

The protests garnered national headlines and supporters from across the country.

MORE | Coal miners blocking rail shipments end protest

MORE | Beshear says there’s 'no loophole' in Kentucky mine law