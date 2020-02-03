FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Sunday to re-enact the historic 1965 Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights.

It was the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of what’s known as Bloody Sunday.

The march started on Main Street and Capitol Avenue and ended on the State Capitol’s steps. It also featured some notable figures including Metro Council President David James, former Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, Kentucky Senator Gerald Neal and Louisville NAACP branch President Raoul Cunningham.

"We marched across the bridge today in Frankfort , Ky to commemorate the Bloody Sunday March in Selma. Thank you everyone for showing up!!" James said via Twitter.

On March 7, 1965, several hundred people in Selma marched to Alabama’s state capitol, Montgomery, in a fight for equal voting rights.

The march was dubbed Bloody Sunday after people were attacked by Alabama state troopers.

“The marchers at Selma had to march through a governor that opposed them. Today, I was proud that we could all walk with the governor you helped elect,” Governor Andy Beshear said to the crowd.

Beshear says people have come a long way since Selma but there’s still a long way to go.

