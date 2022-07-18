$25 dogs and free cats over a year old at Kentucky Humane Society through end of July

Kentucky Humane Society Joins Louisville Metro Animal Services and over 250 shelters participating in summer 'Empty the Shelters' event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since Oct. 2021, you can adopt dogs one year or older for just $25 and cats one year or old for free at the Kentucky Humane Society.

The longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including the KHS, according to a KHS press release.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11-31 to fight the unprecedented overcrowding shelters have faced this summer.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

KHS will participate July 18-31 at its two Louisville locations: East Campus and Main Campus.

“Shelters across the nation are at capacity this summer, including in Louisville and Kentucky," Karen Koenig, VP of Animal Welfare at KHS said. "If you’re interested in adopting, now is the time to do it, and help the animals and your community during this national crisis."

Adoption is a lifetime commitment. BISSELL and KHS urge families to do their research about the pet they're interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.

To learn more about adopting or donating, visit KSU's website and BISSELL's website.

