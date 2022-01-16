Humana mourns loss of senior VP Thomas Noland

Noland spent more than 30 years with Humana Inc. serving as chief spokesperson of corporate communications, often making public and media appearances.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is mourning the loss of their senior vice president.

Thomas Noland, 68, died Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer.

He spent more than 30 years with Humana Inc. serving as chief spokesperson of corporate communications, often making public and media appearances.

Noland was active in the community and served on numerous boards including the Filson Club Historical Society where he served 5 years as president.

According to his obituary published by Pearson’s Funeral Home, family members said Noland will be remembered as “singularly accomplished, effortlessly charm­ing, invariably supportive, persistently cheerful. He leaves a legacy of profound joy.”

A memorial celebration of life will be held for Noland on March 19 at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Filson Club Historical Society, The Louisville Orchestra, or The Community of St. Anselm via The Consortium for Christian Unity, c/o Barlow Associ­ates, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., 101 Bullitt Lane, Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40222

Family and friends are also invited to send written memories of Noland. A selection of those memories, they say, will be published in a book titled “Remembering Tom Noland” that will be distributed later this year.

If you want more information about writing a submission, you are asked to email thedeal1982@gmail.com.

