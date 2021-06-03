Humana notifying 65,000 health plan members of data security incident

"Humana takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the security of personal information and regrets any concern this event may have caused," the company said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Personal information for approximately 65,000 Humana health plan members, including 3,300 in Kentucky, may have been exposed in an incident involving a subcontractor's employee, Humana said.

Humana said the company Cotiviti, which helps Humana request medical records, uses a subcontractor to review collected medical records. Between Oct. 12, 2020 and Dec. 16, 2020, a now former employee of the subcontractor inappropriately disclosed data to unapproved individuals for training purposes which were not authorized.

Humana was informed of the incident on Dec. 22, 2020.

Following the incident, Humana worked with Cotiviti to secure personal information and ensure safeguards are in place at Cotiviti and its subcontractor, the company said.

According to Humana, information which may have been exposed includes: name, birth date, full or partial Social Security Number, address, phone number, email address, insurance identification numbers, provider name, date of service, medical record number, treatment information and imagery (x-ray, photographs, etc.).

"While Humana does not believe this personal information will be used inappropriately because of this event, Humana takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the security of personal information and regrets any concern this event may have caused," Humana said in a release.

Humana is offering members free Credit WatchTM Gold with 3-in-1 Monitoring identity theft protection for two years through Equifax.

The company also advises members to notify Humana immediately if they see unfamiliar activity on their statements from Humana. If members notice suspicious activity on their credit report, they should contact police.

